Trey Songz hit with assault suit following alleged bar fight

Trey Songz is facing another legal woe about a public spat, a week after prosecutors in Missouri declined to pursue charges following an alleged fight with a police officer at a football game.

Authorities decided there wasn't enough evidence against the R&B star to press on with their case following a brawl at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in January, during the American Football Conference title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, but now a Los Angeles bartender has filed suit against the Bottoms Up hitmaker.

The plaintiff claims he was assaulted by Songz during Cardi B's show at the Hollywood Palladium on 9 May 2019 after asking Songz to get down off the bar, from where he was trying to watch the show, as it was against the venue's policy.

According to the legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the hitmaker ignored the bartender's warning that he wasn't allowed on the bar and allegedly punched him. The papers say that Songz looked at the other bartenders blankly, then continued watching the show.

The bartender has argued that he suffered physical pain and emotional and psychological injury as a result of the alleged attack, and he's suing for damages.