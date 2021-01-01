Megan Thee Stallion launching Snapchat show all about pets

Rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion is taking her love of pets to social media with her own digital series.

Off Thee Leash will feature animal-lover Megan chatting to her celebrity friends and their pets in the Snapchat Originals show, which will be produced through Will Smith's Westbrook Media company.

"Megan is one of the biggest stars in the world right now and certainly with our core audience," Sean Mills, Snapchat's head of originals, told TheWrap.com of how the idea for the series came about.

"The best ideas happen when we connect with talent and hear what their passions are and they're able to pursue those in the show," he mused.

Explaining: "So one of the things Megan is incredibly passionate about is her pets," he went on: "And you'll see in the show, Megan with her pets and her celebrity friends with their pets, it creates a really unique context for a talk show, because you have people who are more comfortable and natural in a setting with the pets they love so much."

Mills then noted the show's concept "ties right back into doing something that shows you who someone really is, their authenticity, what their personal passions are, and how do we bring that to the audience in an entertaining way".

A launch date has yet to be announced, but Off Thee Leash is just one of a series of new original productions in the works at Snapchat - actress Chloe Grace Moretz is executive producing unscripted show Coming Out, which will chronicle the lives of six young people as they share their sexual orientation with their loved ones for the first time, and TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio will front Charli vs. Dixie, in which they will compete in a variety of challenges judged by their famous friends.