Perrie Edwards not happy to be a guy in new Confetti video

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards was far from happy when she discovered she'd have to dress and behave like a guy for the group's new Confetti video.



The pop star admitted she's too much of a "girly-girl" to play a man and felt way out of her comfort zone.



"I actually think I cried," Perrie told the BBC's Nick Grimshaw, musing: "I was like, 'I can't be a boy, I'm not very good at it!' It was really hard because like, Jade was living her best life. She was like, 'I wear baggy stuff anyway, I love being like, slouched...'"



Bandmate Thirlwall agreed, explaining she had a blast: "It was probably the most fun we've ever had on a video shoot. We obviously are the male versions of ourselves."



She went on: "It was something that we've wanted to do for such a long time. It took about six, seven hours getting prosthetics done for it, so we really went all in... We really delivered."



But Perrie thought she looked "stupid" as a guy.



"I think that's why it was good, 'cos we just went against the stereotype and lived our best lives," she added, recalling: "It was fun but the prosthetics, jeez. When they peeled them off at the end of the day, it was like taking off your bra. It was the best feeling in the world."