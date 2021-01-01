Bebe Rexha: 'Dating girls can be hard work'

Bebe Rexha struggles in same-sex romances, because they are "too emotional".



The Meant to Be singer is currently dating filmmaker Keyan Safyari, but shared in the new issue of Gay Times, she has dated women in the past - and "some famous ones" - and admits those romances have been packed with drama.



"Have I gone out with girls before? Yes," she told the publication.



"Have I dated girls? Yes, I have. And famous ones, but I'm not naming them. Even though people would be living for it - no! Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes. But right now, I'm in a relationship with a guy," she went on.



"The only thing I will say is that when I'm in a relationship with a girl, it's just too emotional," the artist professed.



Bebe also told the publication she's proud of her gay figurehead title adding: "I can't tell you how many (fans) told me that they came out to their parents and got kicked out and saved up all their money to come to (my) tour. I didn't realise my music could do that, that it actually could give people strength."