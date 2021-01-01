Luke Bryan: 'I am not Maren Morris' baby daddy!'

Luke Bryan has shot down ridiculous rumours suggesting he's the father of Maren Morris' one-year-old baby boy.



The country star and American Idol judge addressed the story, which is doing the rounds online, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, revealing he heard the 'news' from his mother.



"I'm having coffee and my mother calls me," he told Ellen. "And she goes, 'I'm sitting here reading some gossip thing... It says you fathered Maren Morris' child', and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. I do not need this today'."



Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their son Hayes in March 2020.



Ironically, Bryan was just about to record his current single, Waves, which was written by Ryan, and he brought up the false tabloid tale with him.



"I said, 'Buddy, I think we need to talk,'" he recalled.



Luke then told Ellen, "I am not the father."



Maren has also commented on the tale - and Luke's Ellen moment, tweeting: "Thanks for clearing this one up @LukeBryanOnline @RyanHurd."



Luke and his wife Caroline have been happily married for almost 15 years and share sons Thomas, 13, and Tatum, 10.