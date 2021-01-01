Demi Lovato gets vaccinated, urges fans to seek out answers if they're worried

Demi Lovato has taken the plunge and received her first COVID-19 vaccine, insisting she would rather risk the potential side effects than fall ill.

The singer is determined to ride out the pandemic coronavirus free and so she's not taking any chances now she's eligible for the jab.

"Getting the vaccine came down to one thought process for me, I simply would rather risk potential side effects of a vaccine than risk lives by catching or spreading covid," the Cool For the Summer star captioned a shot of herself post-vaccination on Instagram, showing off her bandaged arm.

"It’s normal to be cautious when something new comes along. Wanting to know more is a good thing - it means you want to be informed," she added.

Demi also urged followers and fans, who are still nervous about the vaccination process, to check out Global Citizen's Vax site for answers - and to hear from others who are worried.

Experts fear the U.S. will fall short of herd immunity as so many people have chosen not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, back in March, Lovato helped launch the Pro-Vaxxer campaign with Phenomenal and Higher Heights for America to help fight misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.