Elton John credits Covid-19 lockdown for prompting diet and exercise regime overhaul

Elton John has credited the Covid-19 lockdowns for helping him overhaul his lifestyle and become the fittest he's been "in a long time".

The Tiny Dancer singer decided to embark on a new regime in a bid "not to be overweight" by the time restrictions ease, and has walked an impressive 42 miles in the swimming pool of his sprawling estate over the past 12 months.

Opening up on soccer star Troy Deeney's podcast, Deeney Talks, Elton explained: "In lockdown I've really gotten fit. I walk in the pool, I play tennis. I wanted to come out the other side not overweight... When I go back on tour I am going to be the fittest I have ever been."

Insisting he's the "fittest I've been in a long time", the 74-year-old added that his battle with Type 2 Diabetes also encouraged him to adopt a healthier way of living.

"I have two kids I want to see and be around as much as possible," he said, referring to sons Zachary, 10, and Elijah, eight, who he shares with husband David Furnish.

"You have to do something about (weight gain) and sit down with a doctor or nutritionist and say 'How do I do it?' It comes down to, what do you want for the rest of your life?

"I have had a lot of help. My doctor said: 'Elton, get yourself together, do as you're told and you will see the benefits of it.'"

Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is scheduled to resume in Europe in September after being postponed due to the pandemic.