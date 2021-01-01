Billie Eilish's Vogue cover shots break Instagram records

Billie Eilish's new headline-grabbing British Vogue cover has put the pop star in the history books.

The Bad Guy singer stunned fans by ditching her signature baggy outfits and transforming into a glamorous "pin-up" for the cover of the June 2021 issue of British Vogue, which she shared on her Instagram account on Sunday.

And the post has broken Instagram records by becoming the fastest-ever photo to reach one million likes.

The cover image features a newly blonde Billie posing in a corset and skirt by Gucci, bra and knickers from Agent Provocateur, and Latex gloves by Atsuko Kudo.

Captioning images she posted on social media, Billie thanked the creative team at Vogue "for respecting my vision and making this come to life".

She explained she wanted to pay homage to Marilyn Monroe and the pin-ups of the 1950s in the photos she helped create.

Alongside her last post from the shoot, she wrote, "I love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot. do whatever you want whenever you want. f**k everything else."

The provocative images of Billie showing off her body and a new tattoo have been a hit among the fashion elite, with models Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Sara Sampaio applauding the pop star for the bold shoot.