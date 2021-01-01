Noel Gallagher announced as 2021 Official Record Store Day ambassador

Noel Gallagher has been announced as the 2021 Official Record Store Day ambassador.

The former Oasis star and vinyl lover has vowed to help "keep the flame burning" for local record shops - which were part of his "DNA" growing up.

He said in a statement: “Record shops were really important when I was growing up. It’s something that’s in my DNA. I think if we can keep record shops open for as long as possible, we owe it to the young people of this country. For this year’s Record Store Day I’ll be getting involved. I’ve got something unique coming out. Hopefully the fans will like it and they’ll keep the flame burning for your local record shop.”

Following the announcement of his upcoming greatest hits collection, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’, on June 11, the 53-year-old rocker has unveiled a special limited edition, numbered, hand-pressed, coloured double LP version with an exclusive art print created for indie record stores for release the following day.

The collection released to mark 10 years of the High Flying Birds, includes the new singles, ‘We’re On Our Way Now’, and 'Flying On The Ground'.

Record Store Day takes place with two Drops on June 12 and July 17 this year.

Fans can purchase one-off specials and exclusive vinyl records to support the 250 shops who faced closure for more than three months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous ambassadors have included Sir Elton John, Kate Tempest, The Big Moon and Rag'n'Bone Man.

