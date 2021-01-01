Diddy adds a little 'Love' to his name

Rap mogul Diddy has followed through on a promised name change, adding 'Love' to his moniker and removing John.

The entrepreneur and record boss showed off his new Florida driver's licence on Twitter on Monday - and it lists his full name as Sean Love Combs.

"IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA," he wrote, also sharing a photo of himself writing down all his aliases.

In a follow-up post, Combs then shared a picture of the court decree that makes set the name change in stone as further proof of the new name.

"Imma need y’all to take me seriously on this one!!!" he penned in the caption, adding: "#TheLoveEra LOVE."

Diddy declared he was planning to change his name to Brother Love back in November 2017 but it appears he has since opted to shorten the title. He then filed a petition in Los Angeles to change his middle name to Love in 2019.

The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker was born Sean John Combs. He adopted the name Puff Daddy at the beginning of his career, became P Diddy in 2001 and launched himself as Diddy four years later.

He has also changed his Twitter handle to 'Love'.