Pink rewrote her will at the height of COVID battle

Pink was so convinced she would be a COVID victim last year she rewrote her will as she battled the killer virus.

The pop star tested positive alongside her four-year-old son Jameson in March, 2020, and felt so ill she thought she was dying.

In a new radio interview with Mark Wright on Monday, she said: "This is going to sound crazy, but we had COVID last year, very early in March and it was really really bad and I rewrote my will."

She explained: "It was such a head f**k... Jameson and I were really sick."

During a particularly low moment when Pink feared "it was over", she called her best friend and told her to tell her daughter Willow how much mum loved her.

The near-death experience inspired her new song, All I Know So Far, which is written from the perspective of a parent speaking to their child for the last time.

"It was really really scary, and really bad, and as a parent you think about, 'What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world...? What do I need to tell them if this is the last time I ever get to tell them anything?'" Pink shared.