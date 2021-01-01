Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall credits not having a lead singer for group's success

Jade Thirlwall believes the secret to Little Mix's success is their refusal to make one star their lead singer.



Jade and her bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are celebrating 10 years together this year as they formed on the The X Factor U.K. in late 2011.



During a recent radio interview on the Zach Sang Show, Jade explained their success is down to them resisting attempts from music bosses to spotlight one member of the band.



"We have always had the same vision together, we always wanted to be equal," she shared. "Nobody wanted to outshine someone else. The minute that happens in a group dynamic is where the cracks start to show, if someone has a bit more of an ego.



"We have always been very determined to remain equal even when over the years people on our team, or whoever else, might have suggested otherwise."



Jade continued: "It's been us that has said no, we know it works better, it is healthier for us doing it that way. And it has, it's got us where we are now.



"We have the same ambition, have the same agenda and be there for each other without trying to outdo each other."



Little Mix originally had a fourth member, Jesy Nelson, who departed the group earlier this year, citing health reasons.



Last week, the trio released their first single without Jesy - Confetti, which features Saweetie.