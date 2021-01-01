Dolly Parton shares moving tribute to Olympia Dukakis

Dolly Parton has written a heartfelt tribute to "one of (her) favourite people", Olympia Dukakis.

The country music legend starred alongside the late actress 1989's Steel Magnolias, and in a statement to U.S. TV show Today, the Jolene star said she was "so sorry to hear" her co-star had passed away.

"She has been one of my favorite people that I have ever known or worked with. I really got very close to her and felt like we were good friends," recalled Dolly. "Even though I didn't get to see her much, I thought of her often and knew that she was such a quality human being. She will be missed by her fans, her family, and those of us that were lucky enough to get to know her personally."

Another of Olympia's Steel Magnolias co-stars, Sally Field, also shared her tribute on Twitter.

"What can I say but I loved her? Everyone loved her," she wrote. "She was a gift..unique and talented and one of a kind. Rest in peace my friend Olympia."

And Cher, who played the daughter of Olympia's character in 1987's Moonstruck, revealed she last spoke to Olympia recently.

"Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing, Academy Award Winning Actress. Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck, & Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We (laughed) ALL The Time... I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One (sic)," she tweeted.

Olympia passed away at her home in New York City on Saturday at the age of 89.