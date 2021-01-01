Lil Wayne pays tribute to DMX during Miami gig

Lil Wayne heaped praise and respect on late rapper DMX during a gig in Miami, Florida on Saturday night.

The Lollipop hitmaker was performing as part of Trillerfest when he took a moment to honour the fallen star, who died last month, aged 50.

Sharing a story about touring with DMX, Wayne said: "When I was a younger kid, we used to be on tour a lot, right. Like six months a year. We used to have so many artists we didn't need to have no opening acts 'cause we just needed another record label, and it was just us and them. So back then we went on this tour called The Cash Money/Ruff Ryders Tour."

He went on: "Being from New Orleans, it's so far away from New York and Cali (California) and s**t like that. We didn't know if it was real when we seen it on TV (sic), the New York guys, the L.A. people. So when we saw DMX, we all fell in love."

He added: "When I got on tour with him, and now you're in the hotel lobby, you're backstage, you run into a n***a and he actually says something to you, and when you see this n***a talk like how he rap, and you see this n***a is what he is, and you see this n***a has a zillion dogs with him... it's impossible not to be obsessed, infatuated, impressed, whatever (sic)."

Wayne's tribute came a week after DMX's family and friends staged a memorial service at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in New York.

DMX: A Celebration of Life was attended by Nas and Swizz Beatz, who both gave speeches, Eve, and Jadakiss, among others, while Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir also paid tribute with performances at the memorial.