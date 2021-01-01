Billie Eilish transforms into glamorous 'pin-up' for magazine cover

Billie Eilish has stunned fans by transforming into a glamorous "pin-up" for a magazine photoshoot.

For the cover of the June 2021 issue of British Vogue, the Bad Guy hitmaker opted to ditch her signature baggy outfits and instead poses up a storm in a corset and skirt by Gucci, bra and knickers from Agent Provocateur, and Latex gloves by Atsuko Kudo.

Reflecting on her new blonde hair colour and racy clothing, Billie explained in the accompanying interview that she was surprised by the makeover.

"I feel more like a woman, somehow," she commented.

Elsewhere in the "classic, old-timey pin-up" photoshoot, which was helmed by Craig McDean and styled by Dena Giannini, Billie also wears a racy Alexander McQueen ensemble and a slinky black catsuit by Mugler.

But as she is often touted as an advocate of the body positivity movement, the 19-year-old is prepared for critics to ask why she would wear a corset and not show her "actual body".

"My thing is that I can do whatever I want," the star insisted. "It's all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it - if you feel like you look good, you look good."

Accordingly, Billie now finds deciding what she wants to wear to be rather empowering.

"Showing your body and showing your skin - or not - should not take any respect away from you," she concluded.