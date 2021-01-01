Big Sean launches mental health check-up video series

Rapper Big Sean and his mother are teaming up on a new wellbeing video series.

The hitmaker and Myra Anderson will release a weekly episode offering tips on sleep patterns, meditation, and diet on the rap star's Sean Anderson Foundation site and IGTV channel every Saturday in May, as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Announcing the news, Myra said, "Sean and I wanted to share some of the no or low-cost techniques that we have used over the years to help us attain and maintain emotional balance. In the future, we may do a deeper dive into some of these techniques and other tools that we use."

Sean added: "I feel that Mental Health Awareness Month is the perfect time to talk with my mom about some of the things I have learned from her that have helped me along the way, and I hope will help others."

Leaders at the 33-year-old's foundation previously hosted a mental health awareness panel, as well as fundraisers to help Covid-19 response efforts.