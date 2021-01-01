Ellie Goulding gives birth

Singer Ellie Goulding is a new mum.

The Love Me Like You Do star and her husband Caspar Jopling recently welcomed their first child, and the new dad confirmed the baby news with a photo on his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

"Mum and baby both healthy and happy. Extremely grateful," he captioned a picture of a bouquet of flowers. "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job, but during this magical and personal moment, we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you."

Caspar did not share the baby's sex or date of birth.

Ellie announced she was pregnant in February as part of an at-home shoot for British Vogue magazine, revealing she discovered she was expecting while celebrating her first wedding anniversary last year.

And in a recent chat with Paper magazine, the singer explained that she wanted to keep her pregnancy secret for as long as possible due to her frustration with the intrusion into her private life.

"It's one of the things I knew would be picked up on, especially in the U.K. We have this horrendous culture of wanting to know other people's business, we just grew up in this culture of gossip and wanting to know everything about people," the 34-year-old stated to the publication. "But actually, there is this kind of mad addiction to knowing what's going on in people's lives and wanting to pick faults, and certainly in the U.K. it's something that needs curbing a bit."

Ellie and Caspar wed in August 2019 at York Minster in England.