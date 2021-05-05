Travis Scott's Astroworld to return in November

Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival is set to return in November.

The event will be staged in NRG Park in Houston, Texas, over two days, on November 5 and 6, and organisers have confirmed it will centre on a theme of, 'Open Your Eyes to a Whole New World'.

Travis, 29, will be one of the headliners and although he'll be intimately involved with curating the line-up, no other artists have been confirmed so far.

Tickets for the festival are poised to go on sale on Wednesday (05.05.21) and although the line-up remains a mystery, organisers are urging fans to buy their tickets as soon as possible, as previous instalments of Astroworld sold out before the full line-up was confirmed.

Meanwhile, Travis previously admitted he loves working on new music and trying to create new sounds.

The rap star revealed that surprising his fans is the "ultimate ecstasy" for him.

He shared: "I don’t feel no pressure, except to keep the fans alive. There’s so much more ground I can cover, and I want to cover it, and I love the challenge of it.

"I want to make a f****** new sound. I might spend days banging my head against a wall trying to figure it out, but once I do it, it’s like ultimate ecstasy."

Travis - who has Stormi, three, with Kylie Jenner - also admitted that fatherhood has changed his approach to life.

He said: "Fatherhood influences my job. It has a huge impact. It’s a major inspiration, you know what I’m saying?

"Especially Storm, she’s just acting like a kid. She’s always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast. It’s so crazy, Stormi’s generation is way different from mine, and she’s way different from my younger brother and sister.

"Kids show you a different outlook on life, how they view things, the type of pressures they have and what makes them happy, what makes them move."