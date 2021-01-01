Nick Jonas to host 2021 Billboard Awards

Nick Jonas will host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The 28-year-old singer and actor has been lined up as MC of the show, which will take place on May 23rd in Los Angeles.

Billboard shared the news on Twitter, posting a video of Nick with the caption: "Introducing the 2021 @BBMAs host… @nickjonas ! Get ready for an incredible evening of music on Sunday, May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC."

In the accompanying article, Billboard said: "This is Jonas’ first time as host of the Billboard Music Awards, which is two years older than he is. (He’s 28; the show launched 30 years ago). But he's had lots of awards show experience, including teaming with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to announce this year's Oscar nominations."

Nick - who is taking over from Kelly Clarkson as presenter - joked: "Truly an honor to have already received the first preemptive 2021 #BBMAs award. Best host ever?! Wow! Tune-in May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @NBC."

Meanwhile, The Weeknd leads the Billboard Music Awards nominations with 16 nods.

The 'Save Your Tears' hitmaker's acclaimed album 'After Hours' - which was snubbed at the Grammys - is in contention for Top Billboard 200 Album and Top R&B Album.

The 31-year-old megastar is also up for Top Male Artist, Top R&B Artist, and Top Hot 100 song for 'Blinding Lights'.

DaBaby is up for 11 prizes and Pop Smoke has posthumously received 10 nominations.

Meghan Thee Stallion has landed nine nods, including Top Rap Song and Top Selling Song for 'Savage'.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker will go up against herself in the two categories, as her Cardi B collaboration 'WAP' is also nominated for the two awards.

Taylor Swift - who is up for four prizes in total - will go head-to-head with The Weeknd's 'After Hours', Lil Baby's 'My Turn' and the late Juice WRLD's 'Legends Never Die' for Top Billboard 200 Album.

And the coveted Top Artist prize will either go to Drake, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, Taylor Swift or The Weeknd.