Travis Scott expanding 2021 AstroWorld festival to two days

Rapper Travis Scott is bringing his AstroWorld festival back to Houston, Texas and adding a day due to overwhelming demand.

The two previous festivals sold out in advance, prompting Scott to make the 2021 event a weekend gig in November (21) at NRG Park.

Scott, who will curate the concerts around the creative theme 'Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe', will also headline.

The full line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.

He launched AstroWorld as a tribute to the amusement park of the same name that was located across the street from the current festival grounds, which Scott attended as a child.

In 2019, the festival became the largest single-day, artist-curated music festival in America, as well as the largest music festival in Scott's native Houston.

Previous invitees have included Post Malone, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tickets for this year's festival will go on sale next week (05May21).