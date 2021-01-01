Lauren Jauregui releases mental health anthem inspired by chat with student and her mum

Former Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui has dropped a new track focused on mental health issues in an effort to encourage teens and their caregivers to open up about anxiety and depression.

Her song Temporary has been released as part of The Ad Council's ongoing Sound It Out campaign, which was created to promote music as a tool for troubled U.S. middle school kids.

Lauren says she wrote the song after having a "deeply moving conversation" with a student named Anna.

"I'm so grateful to Ad Council and the Sound It Out project for having me be a part of such a necessary conversation," the singer explains. "I would say it's the time we're in but I feel as though my parents, my grandparents and great grandparents would've benefited greatly from these kind of conversations around mental health when they were kids.

"The stigmas are only ever going to go away if we talk about it and I'm grateful to have been able to express how I feel and to have had such an open, honest conversation with Anna and her mom about our experiences. I hope others feel as warm listening to it as we felt making it."