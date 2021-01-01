NEWS Lil Nas X celebrates fifth week at Number 1 with Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Newsdesk Share with :





Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me By Your Name) holds at Number 1 to make it five consecutive weeks at the top of the Official Singles Chart.



Picking up 7.4 million streams over the past seven days, the track is still holding strong at the top of the Official Chart, holding off competition from Justin Bieber’s Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, and BED by Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta who hang on at Number 2 and 3 respectively.



Zooming into the Top 5 this week, Tion Wayne & Russ Millions both land their highest charting single to date with Body, following the release of a mega remix featuring seven additional rappers: Bugzy Malone, Fivio Foreign, Darkoo (who had the Number 1 Afrobeats track of 2020) Buni, ArrDee, E1 & ZT.



Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More ft. SZA climbs three to a new peak at Number 6, while further peaks come from D-Block Europe & Raye’s Ferrari Horses, up three at Number 14, Heat Waves by Glass Animals at Number 19, and Majestic & Money M’s Rasputin which vaults six places to 21.



Navos rises three with Believe Me (23), Tom Zanetti leaps seven places with Didn’t Know (24), and Aurora’s Runaway (29) is up five places.



Rag’n’Bone Man & Pink rebound 19 spots with Anywhere Away From Here, returning to its Number 32 peak, and Years & Years’ first release as an Olly Alexander solo project, Starstruck, jumps 18 to Number 38 – his ninth Top 40 hit.



Finally, Becky Hill scoops her 11th Top 40 single with Last Time, climbing seven places to Number 39.