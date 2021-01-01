NEWS Johnny Borrell: 'I’m trying to keep the feeling we had making our first and second album' Newsdesk Share with :





Razorlight were live on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X. Chris and original members of the band Andy Burrows and Johnny Borrell spoke about the band’s classic line-up reuniting and being back in the studio recording new music.



CM: So Johnny, so you’ve been in the studio you’ve obviously rehearsed, have you recorded anything together yet?



JB: Yeah, we’ve been in the studio for the last couple of days, three days. We went in with [a] mega producer, and it was going really, really well. Unfairly well is what I’m saying. I’ve been trying to make records with so many people over the last 10 years and as soon as I’m in with these guys it’s just – boom - it sounds amazing straight away.



CM: Is it different to when you used to be in the studio recording before? Can you remember? I would imagine it must be almost better?



JB: It’s definitely better. It’s definitely better. I mean, because I think we’ve all sort of thought about how we communicate and I think that’s something you naturally do as you get older and that’s I think really helped. I think we’re communicating better than we ever have done and also I think we’ve all got a lot of studio time so you’re less inclined to go down blind alleys. You know what I mean?



But it’s like, I’m trying to keep the feeling we had making our first and second album which is the right balance of just like mucking about and being serious. You know? And that’s really important for making a record, it’s got to be playing. Once you start thinking you’re too professional, it’s like oh I’m going to do song X on Tuesday and I’m going to do song 5 on Wednesday and it’s just like not going to work. So it’s good. It’s great. It’s the best session I’ve done for a long time so I’m super happy.



CM: I’m delighted that you’re back together. I’m very excited about hearing what Razorlight are going to make.



JB: They will be new tunes and for me it’s not like getting together to do the greatest hits, this is a group who can make new music and I’m really excited. I think when you guys get it, you’ll be… I think we’ll all be pleased. You know what I mean. I just want to push on, make a record and we’re going to go and do festivals this summer as long as the Covid thing works out. So Isle of Wight, stuff like that. Looking forward to it man.