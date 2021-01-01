Miley Cyrus enlists Kid Laroi for Saturday Night Live performance

Miley Cyrus will be joined by The Kid Laroi for her performance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) next weekend.

The Prisoner hitmaker will appear as a musical guest on the show, due to be hosted by tech mogul Elon Musk.

Sharing a photo of herself with the young Australian rapper, Miley confirmed, "Live from New York with little bro."

Miley and Laroi, real name Charlton Howard, will perform their remix of the latter's single Without You, taken from the deluxe edition of his debut mixtape F**k Love.

The performance will mark his SNL debut, while Miley last appeared on the show in April 2020.

Miley has been criticised by some fans for promoting her upcoming appearance alongside Elon, after he was accused of "destroying the planet".

One follower tweeted a picture to Elon depicting him sitting on an enormous wrecking ball, in a parody of Miley's 2013 video for Wrecking Ball, accompanied by the caption: "Alright Elon just.... hear me out."

Elon responded to the post by quipping, "Might be something there haha", while Miley also got involved.

"I'm down if you are!" she wrote alongside an emoji of a rocket, moon and Saturn, before adding, "#MileyAndMusk to the moon!"

However, fans of the singer weren't too impressed by Miley's good rapport with the businessman.

"Delete this we will pretend that we didn't see," wrote one supporter, while another urged: "Bestieeeee it's not too late delete this."