NEWS Sam Smith exceeds 30 million album sales worldwide Newsdesk Share with :





Today sees the 4 x Grammy, 3 x BRIT, 3 x Billboard Music Awards, American Music Award, Golden Globe and Academy Award winning Sam Smith surpass an impressive 30 million album sales worldwide.



Sam's landmark debut In The Lonely Hour entered the charts at No.1 in the UK and No.2 on the US Billboard Top 200 in May 2014 and has gone on to break records in the US as one of the highest first week sales for a UK artist, as well as being the only artist in the world in 2014 to sell one million albums in both the UK and US. Sam's subsequent albums The Thrill of it All and Love Goes have continued to cement their place among very few contemporaries as one of the biggest selling artists in recent years.



Sam has amassed over 30 Billion global streams to date, and has over 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify today – peaking at 46 million at the end of 2020; their YouTube views are in excess of 7.6B billion.



Speaking of this milestone, Max Gerrans at Method Management said;



“When we began this journey we could never have imagined we’d be where we are today but Sam is a wholly unique artist and their work ethic, drive and vision is truly remarkable. Everyone in the team has worked tirelessly to help tell Sam’s story and deliver their vision on a truly global scale. We cannot wait for their next chapter.”



General manager of Capitol UK Tom Paul said;



“When we first met Sam in 2012 we knew that they were a truly incredible talent, and the 8 years since their first single release have been nothing short of phenomenal. Along the way Sam has won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, Grammys, BRIT Awards, 2 Guinness World Records and ‘In The Lonely Hour’ was the biggest selling debut album of the 2010s. Now joining an elite group of artists who have ever or will ever reach 30M album sales is spectacular recognition for a superlative talent. Sam, Method management and the entire global Universal team have worked incredibly hard and we all look forward to the next milestone in their career.”



Nickie Owen, President of International Marketing at Universal added;



“From day one it was recognised that Sam is a world class artist and therefore the ambition has always been global. It was so important that Sam was always put on a global stage as their music has proven itself to truly live there. Method and Capitol UK have been incredibly supportive of all the international requests that have come in and Sam has worked so hard to make sure that they deliver to these.”



Smith came to the forefront after featuring on Disclosure's 2012 breakout hit 'Latch' and went on to work with Naughty Boy on No.1 hit single 'La La La'. Winning the BRITS Critics' Choice award and topping the BBC Sound Poll in 2014, they have solidified their status as one of the biggest breakout UK artists in recent years.