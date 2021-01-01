Justin Bieber joining BTS in the studio

Pop superstars Justin Bieber and BTS are reportedly preparing to take the charts by storm by joining forces for an explosive new collaboration.



The musicians are apparently set to team up in the recording studio following the recent merger of Ithaca Holdings, the firm owned by Bieber's manager Scooter Braun, and HYBE - formerly Big Hit Entertainment, to which BTS are signed.



"They are taking their time on it and going to make sure it is released right," a source tells the New York Post's Page Six.



It's rumoured the track could feature on a revamped version of Bieber's latest release, Justice, "to keep the album on the charts", although further details regarding the collaboration, which first surfaced on gossip blog Deuxmoi, have not been revealed.



The rumours come shortly after BTS announced their second all-English single Butter.



BTS have long credited Bieber as one of their biggest pop inspirations, while the Baby hitmaker has proved himself to be a fan of the K-pop icons, previously filming himself lip-synching to a chant of the bandmates' names on TikTok, and wishing Jungkook a happy birthday online.