Maroon 5 honour late manager with Jordi album

Maroon 5 have paid tribute to their late manager with the name of their new album.



Jordan Feldstein, the band's longtime manager and best friend of frontman Adam Levine, died unexpectedly in December 2017 due to a blood clot in his leg. He was just 40.



The tragedy hit the rockers hard, and now they have dedicated their first album since his passing to Feldstein - the big brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein - by naming the project Jordi.



The album will be released on 11 June and feature the 2020 single Nobody's Love plus their latest track, the Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, Beautiful Mistakes.



Maroon 5 previously saluted Feldstein's memory at the end of their 2019 music video for Memories, which closed with the words, "For Jordi".



Jordi will be the follow-up to Red Pill Blues, which dropped a month before Feldstein's passing.