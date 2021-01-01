Kodak Black gets probation in sexual assault case

Rapper Kodak Black has been handed a 10-year suspended prison sentence and 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to assault and battery charges.

The Zeze star originally faced a felony count for first-degree criminal sexual conduct relating to an incident in a South Carolina hotel with a teenage girl back in 2016, when he was accused of pushing her into a wall and onto a bed, before biting her breast and neck.

Kodak denied the allegations at the time, but he has since secured a plea deal with authorities, in which he agreed to accept a lesser charge.

During his court hearing, Kodak - real name Bill Kapri - confessed to biting the female, and issued an apology.

In exchange, he was handed a suspended sentence and placed on 18 months of supervised state release, allowing him to officially move on from the legal trouble.

He won't have to wear an ankle bracelet, but must keep his probation officer updated on his whereabouts, and he cannot use alcohol or drugs, or possess any guns, reports TMZ.

The deal is good news for the Florida-based rapper as he already had a separate prison term for a 2019 weapons charges commuted by former U.S. President Donald Trump during his final day in office.

Kodak has since dedicated himself to giving back to the community while he works to get his career back on track.