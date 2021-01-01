Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith to headline Boardmasters 2021

Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith are set to headline Boardmasters 2021.



The picturesque festival in Newquay, Cornwall is returning this August.



Also joining the headliners at Watergate Bay are the likes of Sam Fender, Lianne La Havas, Mahalia, Loyle Carner, The Kooks, Becky Hill, Jamie xx, Blossoms and slowthai.



More acts will be confirmed in due course.



Boardmasters Festival Organiser and Co-Founder, Andrew Topham said: We are delighted to be able to announce the first wave of artists for this year's Boardmasters, including three world-class headliners, Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith. On behalf of the entire Boardmasters team, we'd like to say a huge thank you to all our fans, artists, suppliers, the local community in Cornwall, and everyone who is involved in making this festival happen. Thank you for sticking with us over these past two years, your continued support has been truly overwhelming and quite simply, we couldn't do it without you. Roll on August, we can't wait to see you all this summer."



The coastal extravaganza was due to be headlined by Florence + the Machine, Foals, and Wu-Tang Clan in 2019, but was cancelled due to the inclement weather conditions which were expected to hit Cornwall that weekend.



While the 2020 edition was axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



For ticket information head to www.boardmasters.com.