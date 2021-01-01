NEWS Amy Shark: 'I decided to suck it up' Newsdesk Share with :





Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa were joined by the talented Amy Shark, ahead of her tour in June. Proving that her talents don’t just lie in signing, Amy smashed Fitzy in this weeks Rap Battle! Fitzy and Amy went to head-to-head in Rap Up of the Week and she did NOT hold back on the sledges, Amy “the Great white shark” roasting the radio duo mercilessly to be crowned ‘Rap Queen’.



Amy says her latest single ‘Amy Shark’ is very personal and wasn’t meant to be on the album but she was urged by her team to include it, so she decided to “suck it up” and include it, saying “the more I thought about other people going through crap in their life, if they hear this and it helps them”.



Amy is stoked to be playing in bigger venues such as Rod Laver for her upcoming June tour saying “it’s best thing you can do - write an album that you love that you believe in and that you’re excited to play”.



Fitzy “There’s a lot of emotion in your latest single, the film clips quite emotional as well. You’re thinking about someone close in your life, is it hard to close talk about that Amy, is that why you put it into a song instead?”



Amy Shark “I think so, that song in my head wasn’t going to be in the album, it was only when I shared it with some people in my team they said we know it’s personal but it’s a good song, you should consider it.And the more I thought about other people going through crap in their life, if they hear this and it helps them… I think if I hold it back I feel like a bit of a fraud too. So I just have to suck it up and be okay with that.”



Fitzy “The tour, this is massive”



Amy Shark “Yeah The shows are at like Rod Lavers and bigger places. The best thing is that I love this album, and I think that’s the best thing you can do, write an album that you love that you believe in and that you’re excited to play. I can’t wait to play!”