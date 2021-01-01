Little Mix regularly attend group therapy sessions

The stars of Little Mix regularly attend therapy sessions together.

The Break Up Song hitmakers - Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards - "love" getting together for counselling appointments and know they can always rely on one another if they need support.

"We love going to therapy together," Perrie told Euphoria magazine. "We also have each other, which is huge. We're each other's support system in a way because we're sisters and feel every emotion together. We can always lean on each other."

The group was rocked last December when bandmate Jesy Nelson decided to quit but they are now "excited" about making changes, and felt it was a "good sign" when their track Sweet Melody topped the U.K. singles chart in January, three months after it was released.

"It's just learning to adapt. I think it's quite exciting. And we got off to a good start as a three by having our number one single in the U.K.," said Jade. "That was like, 'Oh, wow, this is a good sign, good omen that this year is going to be good for us.'"

The Salute singers are adamant their biggest strength is standing alongside each other and hope they've set a good example for other women on the importance of sticking together.

"We've shown that women standing together works, even with all the obstacles in our way. Right from the beginning, we were the dark horse on The X Factor, and no one expected us to do well. We grew and became adult women together," added Jade. "It's impactful, to show others that you can have longevity, you can break barriers, win awards, and break records on the back of sticking together and being a force of women."