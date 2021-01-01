The Weeknd leads Billboard Music Awards nominations

The Weeknd will be the artist to beat at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards after landing a total of 16 nominations.



The singer will compete for prizes including Top Artist and Top Male Artist, with both categories seeing him pitted against Drake, Juice WRLD, and Pop Smoke.



Rapper DaBaby is the second most-nominated with 11 nods, ahead of the late Pop Smoke with 10.



Leading the female artists are Gabby Barrett and Megan Thee Stallion with nine and seven mentions, respectively.



Drake is on course to make Billboard history at the ceremony if he emerges triumphant in any of the seven categories he is shortlisted for, as he is already the artist with the most wins of all time with 27 gongs to his name.



Meanwhile, disgraced country star Morgan Wallen is in the running for six categories thanks to the huge success of his recent release, Dangerous: The Double Album, but he won't be invited to participate in the ceremony due to the N-word controversy which derailed his rising career in late January.



"Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting," reads a statement issued by producers at Dick Clark Productions. "As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).



"It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows."



The winners, based on U.S. chart data, will be unveiled at a televised event held in Los Angeles on 23 May.







The full list of nominees is:







Top Artist:



Drake



Juice WRLD



Pop Smoke



Taylor Swift



The Weeknd







Top New Artist:



Gabby Barrett



Doja Cat



Jack Harlow



Pop Smoke



Rod Wave







Top Male Artist:



Drake



Juice WRLD



Lil Baby



Pop Smoke



The Weeknd







Top Female Artist:



Billie Eilish



Ariana Grande



Dua Lipa



Megan Thee Stallion



Taylor Swift







Top Duo/Group:



AC/DC



AJR



BTS



Dan + Shay



Maroon 5







Top Billboard 200 Artist:



Drake



Juice WRLD



Pop Smoke



Post Malone



Taylor Swift







Top Hot 100 Artist:



DaBaby



Drake



Dua Lipa



Pop Smoke



The Weeknd







Top Streaming Songs Artist:



DaBaby



Drake



Lil Baby



Pop Smoke



The Weeknd







Top Song Sales Artist:



Justin Bieber



BTS



Megan Thee Stallion



Morgan Wallen



The Weeknd







Top Radio Songs Artist:



Justin Bieber



Lewis Capaldi



Dua Lipa



Harry Styles



The Weeknd







Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):



BLACKPINK



BTS



Ariana Grande



SB19



Seventeen







Top R&B Artist:



Jhene Aiko



Justin Bieber



Chris Brown



Doja Cat



The Weeknd







Top R&B Male Artist:



Justin Bieber



Chris Brown



The Weeknd







Top R&B Female Artist:



Jhene Aiko



Doja Cat



SZA







Top Rap Artist:



DaBaby



Drake



Juice WRLD



Lil Baby



Pop Smoke







Top Rap Male Artist:



Juice WRLD



Lil Baby



Pop Smoke







Top Rap Female Artist:



Cardi B



Megan Thee Stallion



Saweetie







Top Country Artist:



Gabby Barrett



Kane Brown



Luke Combs



Chris Stapleton



Morgan Wallen







Top Country Male Artist:



Luke Combs



Chris Stapleton



Morgan Wallen







Top Country Female Artist:



Gabby Barrett



Maren Morris



Carrie Underwood







Top Country Duo/Group:



Dan + Shay



Florida Georgia Line



Maddie & Tae







Top Rock Artist:



AC/DC



AJR



Five Finger Death Punch



Machine Gun Kelly



twenty one pilots







Top Latin Artist:



Anuel AA



Bad Bunny



J Balvin



Maluma



Ozuna







Top Latin Male Artist:



Bad Bunny



J Balvin



Ozuna







Top Latin Female Artist:



Becky G



Karol G



Rosalia







Top Latin Duo/Group:



Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga



Eslabon Armado



Los Dos Carnales







Top Dance/Electronic Artist:



The Chainsmokers



Kygo



Lady Gaga



Marshmello



Surf Mesa







Top Christian Artist:



Casting Crowns



Elevation Worship



for KING & COUNTRY



Carrie Underwood



Zach Williams







Top Gospel Artist:



Kirk Franklin



Koryn Hawthorne



Tasha Cobbs Leonard



Maverick City Music



Kanye West







Top Billboard 200 Album:



Juice WRLD "Legends Never Die"



Lil Baby "My Turn"



Pop Smoke "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon"



Taylor Swift "folklore"



The Weeknd "After Hours"







Top R&B Album:



Jhene Aiko "Chilombo"



Chris Brown & Young Thug "Slime & B"



Doja Cat "Hot Pink"



Kehlani "It Was Good Until It Wasn't"



The Weeknd "After Hours"







Top Rap Album:



DaBaby "Blame It On the Baby"



Juice WRLD "Legends Never Die"



Lil Baby "My Turn"



Lil Uzi Vert "Eternal Atake"



Pop Smoke "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon"







Top Country Album:



Gabby Barrett "Goldmine"



Sam Hunt "Southside"



Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"



Carrie Underwood "My Gift"



Morgan Wallen "Dangerous: The Double Album"







Top Rock Album:



AC/DC "Power Up"



Miley Cyrus "Plastic Hearts"



Glass Animals "Dreamland"



Machine Gun Kelly "Tickets to My Downfall"



Bruce Springsteen "Letter to You"







Top Latin Album:



Anuel AA "Emmanuel"



Bad Bunny "El Último Tour Del Mundo"



Bad Bunny "Las que no iban a salir"



Bad Bunny "YHLQMDLG"



J Balvin "Colores"







Top Dance/Electronic Album:



DJ Snake "Carte Blanche"



Gryffin "Gravity"



Kygo "Golden Hour"



Lady Gaga "Chromatica"



Kylie Minogue "Disco"







Top Christian Album:



Bethel Music "Peace"



Elevation Worship "Grave Into Gardens"



Carrie Underwood "My Gift"



We The Kingdom "Holy Water"



Zach Williams "Rescue Story"







Top Gospel Album:



Koryn Hawthorne "I AM"



Tasha Cobbs Leonard "Royalty: Live at the Ryman"



Maverick City Music "Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1"



Maverick City Music "Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2"



Kierra Sheard "Kierra"







Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar:



24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"



Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"



Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"



DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"



The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"







Top Streaming Song:



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"



DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"



Future ft. Drake "Life Is Good"



Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne "WHATS POPPIN"



The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"







Top Selling Song:



Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"



BTS "Dynamite"



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"



Megan Thee Stallion "Savage"



The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"







Top Radio Song:



Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"



Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"



Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"



Harry Styles "Adore You"



The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"







Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):



24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"



Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"



Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"



DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"



Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne "WHATS POPPIN"







Top R&B Song:



Jhene Aiko ft. H.E.R. "B.S."



Justin Bieber ft. Quavo "Intentions"



Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"



Doja Cat "Say So"



The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"







Top Rap Song:



24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"



DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"



Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne "WHATS POPPIN"



Megan Thee Stallion "Savage"







Top Country Song:



Jason Aldean "Got What I Got"



Gabby Barrett "I Hope"



Lee Brice "One of Them Girls"



Morgan Wallen "Chasin' You"



Morgan Wallen "More Than My Hometown"







Top Rock Song:



AJR "Bang!"



All Time Low ft. blackbear "Monsters"



Glass Animals "Heat Waves"



Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear "my ex's best friend"



twenty one pilots "Level of Concern"







Top Latin Song:



Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"



Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "Dakiti"



Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"



Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawai"



Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers "Caramelo"







Top Dance/Electronic Song:



Lady Gaga "Stupid Love"



Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande "Rain on Me"



SAINt JHN "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"



Surf Mesa ft. Emilee "ily (i love you baby)"



Topic & A7S "Breaking Me"







Top Christian Song:



Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake "Graves Into Gardens"



for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly "TOGETHER"



Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship "The Blessing (Live)"



Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson "Famous For (I Believe)"



Zach Williams & Dolly Parton "There Was Jesus"







Top Gospel Song:



Koryn Hawthorne "Speak To Me"



Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music "Movin' On"



Marvin Sapp "Thank You For It All"



Tye Tribbett "We Gon' Be Alright"



Kanye West ft. Travis Scott "Wash Us In The Blood"