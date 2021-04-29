Maroon 5 to release new album Jordi on June 11

Maroon 5 are set to release their new album, ‘Jordi’, on June 11.

The ‘Girls Like You’ hitmakers have announced plans for their seventh studio album, which will be titled ‘Jordi’ and will be released in just over a month’s time.

Maroon 5 – comprised of Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton, and Sam Farrar – confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday (29.04.21).

Alongside a short video clip of a flower painting, they wrote: “We're excited to announce the release of our 7th studio album JORDI out June 11th! http://Maroon5.lnk.to/JordiPresave ...more to come (sic)”

The band also updated their website to feature a variety of pre-sale options for the album, including physical CD copies and cassette tapes which vary from the standard version, deluxe editions, and exclusive UK versions.

Fans can also buy the ‘Jordi’ complete music collection, which includes the standard CD, the UK exclusive CD, and the deluxe CD, as well as the UK exclusive cassette and the store exclusive cassette.

A product description reads: “The eagerly awaited new album from Maroon 5, JORDI, is the band’s first since the critically acclaimed Red Pill Blues. The album will include the recently released hit single ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion as well as fan favorites ‘Memories’ and ‘Nobody’s Love’.”

News of a new album comes after frontman Adam Levine recently revealed he and the band had finished working on new material.

Speaking last month, he said: "I'm going to tell you right now that the album's done. And I can tell you it's finished, I can tell you it's been mastered, and I can tell you it's been delivered, but I can't tell you when it comes out. But it's not far off, I'll just say that."