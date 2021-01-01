NEWS Johnny Borrell: 'Razorlight are back in the studio with the classic lineup' Newsdesk Share with :





Razorlight’s Johnny Borrell and drummer Andy Burrows joined the Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky to talk about their exciting announcement of the reunion after a 10-year hiatus, meeting Snoop Dogg and their previous rock 'n' roll split.



On the band’s reunion after a 10-year hiatus:



Johnny told Chris: “Here we are in the studio and we're going do some new Razorlight stuff and the big news is that we're back with the classic lineup, so I would like to introduce to my right, the incomparable Andy Burrows.”



Andy added: “We are back together. It's amazing. I didn't think this would happen in a million years… this feels very special.”



On their previous rock 'n' roll split:



Johnny said: “I think it was really, really, really confusing but I just couldn't say that because my whole reason for existence at that point was to deliver songs and to go out and sing them which is a very dangerous thing when you start to identify with your job more than who you are.



“I was disappointed, definitely but I think the reason I wasn't really getting into how I felt about it was because, most people, having been raised in a culture where asking yourself what you feel about anything is the last thing you ever do. I can remember the first time anybody actually, a friend or anything, asked me how I was feeling about something and I was about 25 and it was my friend Francesca in Italy and she said, Okay, so you've made it as a rock star but how are you feeling? I almost fell off my chair. I thought well, I'm going to take some time and it took me about 10 hours and a couple of bottles of Grappa and we got there."



Johnny said: “We hit the road for about six years in early 2004. Just touring and touring and touring which on the one side makes you the best musician you can possibly be. On the other side it’s amazing and fun when you're 23, 24 and suddenly all these doors are open and you're going around the world... and really, really confusing after about four, five, six years literally thinking, I’d just really like to make a bit of toast or something.



“When we started doing it, it was our first job so you don't know what's normal and what isn't. It’s a pleasure, I'm not going to complain about it in any way, but when it got really tight and you're trying to do eight hours of interviews and shows every day in different countries…There's a lot of pressure. You just think, well that's normal. It must be normal to try and live on a bus with three other blokes.”



On meeting Snoop Dogg:



Johnny said: “I came offstage and Snoop Dogg was standing there and he looked at me and he said, Yeah, man, I dig that, and I was like, that's the best thing I've ever heard in my life. I felt really good.”



On how the band met:



Johnny said: “We were in a funny spot because we just got our first NME cover and we’d made an album that everyone seemed to really like and Golden Touch had to come out and then our drummer wanted to do other things… and so we needed a drummer and Andy walked in and I thought, yeah.



“We had to do this NME cover shoot two days after he joined the band and everybody had to take their clothes off.”



Andy added: “It was a bullet of a start, wasn't it?”