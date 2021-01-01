NEWS Jack Whitehall: 'It's back on the Hollywood diet for me in the run up to The BRITs' Newsdesk Share with :





Ahead of The BRIT Awards Jack Whitehall speaks about this years event.



All 2021 winners will receive two bespoke-designed trophies, allowing them to regift one of the pair to their own person of choice. These unique awards will be handed out to winners on the night of The BRITs, Tuesday 11th May, exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV hub from The O2 arena in London.



From two of Britain’s most in-demand visual artists, Es Devlin OBE and Yinka Ilori MBE, the BRITs’ first collaborative double-trophy design incorporates two statuettes, with each winner encouraged to award the second smaller trophy on to someone else - be it family member, friend, neighbour, colleague, fellow artist, key worker, or another person important to them.



Jack will be at the helm of this year’s show - through nine televised award categories and a host of exclusive performances - already announced are Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, Griff, Headie One, Olivia Rodrigo and Rag’n’Bone Man & P!nk with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir.



Speaking to Helen Lamont for the BRIT Awards Show Programme* about this year’s BRITs:

“I am very excited...it’ll be a significant moment - back in a room with music and songs. We’re putting on a show with key workers in the audience, people who most deserve a night to let their hair down. It will be very special - we will have heroes in the room.”



On taking time out when the pandemic hit:

“I realised I like taking my foot off the accelerator more than I’d imagined. Having a little circuit break, a rest with some headspace, is no bad thing...I did a lot of decadent cooking - things you marinade for days.”



On getting show-ready for the BRITs:

“Yes it's back on the Hollywood diet for me in the run up to The BRITs, having let myself go during lockdown...I’m going full Bloom - Orlando Bloom - in preparation of being back on stage. It’ll have to be brain oil and new oats, whatever it is you need to get that Hollywood physique...There will be training sessions and Peloton rides to be camera ready.”



In other news, Clara Amfo and Maya Jama are confirmed to host this year’s BRITs Backstage show on ITV2 and ITV Hub from 7pm-8pm on the night of the awards. Both broadcasters are very much part of the BRITs’ family; Clara has hosted the BRITs Red Carpet show for the last four years and Maya hosted the BRITs’ Facebook live stream from the red carpet in 2017.



The BRIT Awards last week announced that it will be the first major indoor music event to welcome back a live audience – with 2,500 tickets gifted by the recorded music industry to frontline heroes and their guests via a ballot (which has now closed). The indoor ceremony and live show will form part of the Government’s scientific Events Research Programme, using enhanced testing approaches to examine how events can take place without the need for social distancing, which means The BRITs, working closely with the Government to adhere to safety guidelines, and as the first live music show at The O2 arena in over a year, will play an important role in paving the way for the return of live music at scale as the UK emerges from the past year’s restrictions.



This year’s BRIT Awards will take place 11th May at The O2 arena, exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by award winning comedian and actor Jack Whitehall. Nominations were unveiled last month with Arlo Parks, Celeste, Dua Lipa, Joel Corry and Young T & Bugsey all receiving three nominations each, and AJ Tracey, Bicep, Headie One, Jessie Ware, J Hus all up for two awards.



*The BRIT Awards Show Programme will be available on www.brits.co.uk the week before the show