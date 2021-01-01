Noel Gallagher confirms upcoming 25th anniversary Oasis at Knebworth film

Oasis are set to release a documentary to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band's historic Knebworth gigs.

Despite rumours that rival brothers and ex-bandmates Noel and Liam Gallagher - who have been at loggerheads ever since the Britpop legends split following a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009 - could be eyeing up a biopic, the former has insisted it's not the case and they are simply releasing never-before-seen footage from the two legendary shows at the Hertfordshire venue in 1996.

Addressing reports of the estranged siblings secretly registering a new joint company called Kosmic Kyte on Companies House, which is for "motion picture production activities', Noel told 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2: “There’s a lot of stories in the press about it being a film company for a biopic, which of course it’s not.

“The gig Oasis did at Knebworth is 25 in August and back in [1996] we’d filmed it all really professionally with loads of cameras, we had cameras on the trains with fans.

“But for one reason or another, the film never came out but as it’s the anniversary coming up, we’re going to be releasing it now.

“I’ve seen a tiny trailer of it and it’s a fantastic snapshot of a bygone era before the internet. It’s great, really great.”

The 'Supersonic' hitmakers played to 125,000 fans each night at Knebworth and their meteoric rise to that moment was told in Mat Whitecross' 2016 documentary film 'Supersonic'.

Meanwhile, Noel has just announced a solo greatest hits collection.

‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ features two brand new tracks and marks a decade of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

It includes the track ‘We’re On Our Way Now’, which is out now, and is a nod to his former band Oasis' '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' era.

Name-dropping the Britpop group's track 'Cast No Shadow' from the seminal 1995 LP, Noel sings: “I hear the morning sun, doesn’t cast no shadow. You chose to drift away, but look at you now.”

The second new tune is 'Flying On The Ground'.

The 18-track collection, which is released on June 11, includes songs from Noel's three chart-topping albums, 2011's self-titled debut, 2015's 'Chasing Yesterday' and 2017's 'Who Built The Moon?'.