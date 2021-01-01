Ally Brooke teases return with 'big things coming'

Ally Brooke has teased her comeback.



The former Fifth Harmony star has updated her fans to let them know she has some "big things coming" as she thanked them for their patience on new material.



Ally tweeted alongside snaps from the House of Hits recording studio: “I know I’ve been quiet lately and haven’t released music in a while...but I promise I won’t be quiet much longer....the calm before the storm....big things coming. Thank u for being patient.”



In 2020, the 27-year-old star released the singles 'Fabulous','500 Veces' with Messiah, 'What Are We Waiting For?' with Afrojack, 'Gatekeeper' with Fedde Le Grand, and 'Feeling Dynamite' with Joe Stone.



Fans are still waiting for her debut solo album.



Meanwhile, Ally previously admitted that she was excited to show her heritage on '500 Veces'.



The singer joined forces with Messiah for the "fun, flirty, kind of Latin song" and was proud to share her "Latin vibes" with the world.



She said: "I haven't had a single out since I think November of last year, so it's been a minute. And also it's my first single in Spanish -well it's Spanglish - but because I'm Mexican-American, I'm so proud to finally have a single that shows my heritage and that makes my family proud, makes me proud and shows my Latin vibes.



"It's a fun, flirty, kind of Latin song and Messiah is amazing on it. It's [our] second collaboration together and we hope to bring a lot of heat and a lot of our flavour to this record and show it with pride to the world. I can't wait for my fans to hear."



Ally also shared that she is keen to record more tracks in Spanish to pay homage to her Mexican roots.



She teased: "I'm constantly working on my craft and working on other things too ... an eventual tour, and I'm working on an album right now ... different collaborations.



"I'm so excited - you know some of the collabs that I have!"



Ally's aunt Diana asked her: "Are you going to do Tejano?!"



To which she replied: "I would love to eventually, auntie!



"I would love to do even more songs in Spanish."