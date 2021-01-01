KISS documentary set for June

KISS have a new documentary on the way in June.

Following a report that Netflix has all but signed a deal for the upcoming KISS biopic, 'Shout It Out Loud', the US rock legends have announced a separate project which is hitting the A&E network this summer.

'Biography: KISStory is a two-parter and has been given the seal of approval of the band, with Paul Stanley hailing it “really terrific”.

It's also set to feature Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello.

The docuseries looks back at five decades of KISS "rocking and rolling all night and partying every day, the #1 Gold Record selling band of all time, KISS, shares their story of success before finally smashing their last guitar and extinguishing the fire-breathing demon."

A press release adds that: “Through the Biography lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS.

“This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolised them for generations.”

As for the biopic, according to Deadline, the movie will focus on the story of Gene Simmons and Stanley meeting in Queens in New York and forming the iconic 'Rock and Roll All Nite' band with Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

Joachim Rønning is on to direct and the script comes from Ole Sanders, who is working from an earlier draft penned by William Blake Herron.

Mark Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment and Universal Music Group will co-produce the flick.