Alicia Keys duets with son Egypt, 10, on Eurythmics cover

Alicia Keys provided stunning backing vocals as her son Egypt, 10, covered Eurythmics classic Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) on piano.

In a clip shared on social media, the Girl on Fire accompanies her son, who plays keys and sings along to the classic 1980s hit.

Alicia is seen standing behind him and smiling down at her little pride and joy as he sang, and even adds backing vocals to boost the youngster's rendition of the tune.

"I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic," the singer gushed in her caption.

Alicia has been married to her producer husband Swizz Beatz since 2010 and they share two children - Egypt and Genesis, six.

This isn't the first time the youngster and his Grammy-winning mother have been making music. When Egypt was seven years old, he accompanied her on the piano as she sang the Bill Withers classic Lean on Me.

And he even joined Alicia on stage back in 2019 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, playing piano as she performed her track Raise a Man.

"I'm so blessed tonight to raise a man like you, Egypt," she told her son at the end of their heartwarming gig.