Celeste, Boy George and James Morrison set for Paul Weller's Live From the Barbican orchestral gig

Celeste, Boy George and James Morrison will join Paul Weller for a special BBC Symphony Orchestra concert at the Barbican next month.



The 'Stop This Flame' hitmaker, 80s pop legend and singer-songwriter will perform specially arranged versions of The Modfather's tunes with new orchestration by the BBC SO’s Creative Artist in Association, Jules Buckley.



Celeste said: “I have found Paul Weller to be such inspiration from afar and also in the little moments I have spent with him, ‘Wild Wood’ was a song sung at my first ever gig when I was 16 so to be able to sing it with him now 10 years later feels like a career full circle moment and I’m truly honoured he’s up for doing it!”



George commented: “'I'm a big fan of Paul and for me he just gets better and better. I can't wait to sing this song. Nervous too!”James added: “I finally got to meet and work with Paul last year. He’s been a hero for my entire musical life. There’s soul in everything he does and he’s an absolute legend. Musical credibility starts and ends with Paul Weller, so to be invited to perform with him is a genuine honour. And I get to sing one of my favourite of his songs, so I cannot wait.”



The May 15 concert - which will not have an audience due to COVID-19 restrictions - will be the 'Going Underground' hitmaker's first live performance in over two years.



Fans will get to hear new material for the very first time, plus hits from Weller's The Jam days, as well as classics such as ‘You Do Something to Me’, ‘English Rose’ and ‘Wild Wood’.



The one-off live stream is part of the 'Live from the Barbican' series and will be available to watch on the iconic venue's website.



The concert will also be broadcast across BBC TV, radio and online, with the full show airing on BBC Radio 2 on June 13, before being made available on-demand on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.



For more information and to book for the Barbican live stream, visit: www.barbican.org.uk.



Ticketholders will be able to watch the show back until May 17 at 8pm.