Avril Lavigne eyeing future collaborations with boyfriend Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne insists Flames, her collaboration with boyfriend Mod Sun, is "the first of many" between the pair.

The couple recently dropped a new visual for the track and, speaking with People, the singer shared the song is “very special” to her. And Avril promised there are more musical collaborations to come for the blossoming couple.

“He’s an incredible artist and producer. This is the first of many," she insisted. "Proud of what we made with Flames.”

“I love how the acoustic version turned out. It really brings another layer of emotion to the song," she added.

Mod also spoke on the track, revealing he “wanted to offer a bright side to the story.”

“I felt like sonically I could paint that landscape through acoustic guitar and a string section,” he said. “I wanted to make something that felt like we were performing in your living room.”

The Complicated hitmaker has been in the studio with stars including Machine Gun Kelly and producer John Feldmann, who previously revealed Avril is making pop-punk tunes again.

He said in December: "I’m working on making an album with Avril Lavigne right now who I just love. I love making this album, I love her and I’m having the best time.”

And when quizzed on whether she'll be “bringing back her pop-punk roots” on the hotly anticipated LP, he replied: “F**k yeah!”