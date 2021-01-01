Nick Carter thanks hospital staff for newborn care

Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter has introduced fans to his newborn daughter after thanking hospital staff in Las Vegas for taking "such good care" of the baby.

The singer and his wife, Lauren Kitt, welcomed their third child into the world last week, but revealed the baby had experienced "minor complications" and was being kept under doctors' care for a few days.

On Monday, the child was discharged and the new parents were able to take her home to meet the rest of their family.

Now the proud dad has confirmed the newborn is a girl, although he has yet to reveal her name, or share details about the health issues which delayed her homecoming celebrations.

He posted a photo of himself smiling as he stood behind Lauren, who was seated in a wheelchair, cradling their baby girl. They were surrounded by gold balloons spelling out, "Hello Baby".

"I would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses, & staff at ??@southernhillshospitallv?? NICU for taking such good care of our baby," he captioned the shot. "We know it's not easy, especially during this time. We are so grateful for everything you've done for us...

"@laurenkittcarter and baby are home and doing well..."

The newborn is a little sister for the couple's 18-month-old daughter Saoirse, and five-year-old brother Odin.