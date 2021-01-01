Trey Songz escapes prosecution in clash with Missouri police officer

R&B star Trey Songz is in the clear following his January run-in with police in Kansas City, Missouri after prosecutors declined to pursue charges.



The Bottoms Up hitmaker clashed with security officials at Arrowhead Stadium during the American Football Conference title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, with the singer allegedly failing to adhere to the venue's coronavirus safety regulations and wear a face mask.



Police officials were called to intervene, and Songz was subsequently caught on camera without a face covering and brawling with one cop, who he was accused of punching and putting in a headlock.



He was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanours of trespassing and resisting arrest, as well as a felony for assaulting a police officer.



However, authorities in Jackson County have since decided to drop the charges, citing insufficient evidence, reports TMZ.



Representatives for Songz have yet to comment on the news.