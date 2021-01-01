JAY-Z invests in fitness firm LIT Method

Rap mogul JAY-Z is expanding his business portfolio with an investment in new Los Angeles-based fitness firm LIT Method.

The Empire State of Mind hitmaker is supporting the brand through his Marcy Venture Partners company, joining former New York Mets baseball star Adrian Gonzalez among LIT Method's financial backers, reported the New York Post.

The exercise firm, founded in May 2020 by husband and wife duo Justin and Taylor Norris, specialises in high-intensity, Low Impact Training (LIT), using a top-of-the-line custom rowing machine, which also serves as a Pilates reformer, and resistance band training system, through which consumers can also join in live digital daily workouts.

The LIT Method co-founders shared in a statement: "Having Marcy Venture and Adrian Gonzalez as partners in this mission means we can support the growing demand for the machine, expand our product line, and make our method accessible to people across the country."

The news emerges five months after JAY-Z and his investment partners also financed the growth of start-up company CLMBR, as owners prepared to launch a line of smart vertical climbing machines that allow fitness fanatics to join online classes from the comfort of their own homes.