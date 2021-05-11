Olivia Rodrigo to perform at the BRITs 2021

Olivia Rodrigo is to perform at the BRITs 2021.



The 'drivers licence' hitmaker will perform her hit song at the annual music awards ceremony, which will be held on Tuesday May 11, 2021 at London's iconic O2 Arena.



She said: "I'm so excited that my first time in the U.K. will be spent at The BRITs! My U.K. fans have been beyond supportive of me, and I'm so excited to perform for them on this iconic stage."



It comes after it was revealed the BRIT Awards is set to be the first major indoor music event to return in the UK with 4,000 guests, with those who attend there ceremony - decided by a ballot - will not be required to wear face masks once seated and no social distancing will be required.



However, they will have to give proof of a negative lateral flow coronavirus test, which identifies if someone with no symptoms is infectious, before entering the London venue.



What's more, they will also be tested after the show to see if the COVID-secure measures worked and NHS Test and Trace will be used in case anyone does test positive.



Dua Lipa - who is in contention for three awards on the night and will also perform - said: "This has been a long, tough year for everyone and I'm delighted the night will honour the key worker heroes who have cared for us so well during that time and continue to do so. They are quite simply an inspiration. The BRIT Awards are always special and this will truly make it a night to remember."



Jack Whitehall is back as the host of the BRITs for a fourth year in a row.



Confirmed performers also include Dua, Arlo, Griff - Rising Star winner - and Headie One.



The BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2021 will be held on May 11 and can be watched live on ITV.