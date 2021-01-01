Rita Ora tapped to guest host TikTok Trending radio station

Rita Ora will guest host TikTok and iHeartRadios new Australian digital radio station TikTok Trending.



The Anywhere singer has been busy in Australia filming the upcoming new season of The Voice, but she's set aside time to work on her latest project, admitting she's "beyond excited" to hit the airwaves.



"Connecting with my Australian fans on TikTok has been incredible," gushed the Hot Right Now star in a statement. "Their creativity is so inspiring and being able to engage with them on the platform has been amazing, which is why I am beyond excited to take on this guest hosting gig with iHeartRadio."



She added: "I'll be sharing the top TikTok tracks with you, talking about my favourite songs, and even sharing some insider info with you on the trending songs we all love.



"Make sure to tune in every week to catch me on your radio waves, I can't wait to get started, Australia!"



Shows on the station will be hosted by Australian creators and music acts, including musician G Flip, singer and former The X Factor star Isaiah Firebrace, social media star Tannar, and TikTok sensation Avneesha.



The radio station, available at www.iheart.com, will operate 24/7, and also feature other guests hosts, who have yet to be announced.