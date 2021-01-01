NEWS Miguel: 'For a long time music has been about grabbing as many people as you can' Newsdesk Share with :





GRAMMY® Award-winning multifaceted artist Miguel has been unveiled as one of Schön! Magazine’s digital cover stars for their 40th issue. In the accompanying interview, Miguel discusses why he returned to his Art Dealer Chic EP series, the importance of becoming more open and honest, and the expectations of the music industry.



On returning to his Art Dealer Chic EP series - “If you don’t have clarity on where you want to go, the likeliness of getting anywhere aside from where you are is low. You might get caught in a current that will take you somewhere else. You might end up stranded. Art Dealer Chic is my way of explaining that everyone has the option to choose the destination, to choose the way that they steer the ship.”



“You have the choice to continue to believe the things that have been instilled in you, the ones that serve you and the ones that don’t serve you. The music is a vehicle to say this is how I’m exploring my thoughts and my patterns. I’m going to show them to you so that you can do this for yourself.”



On becoming more open and honest – “Honesty is what I miss in the music. I’ve put up a front. I’ve smiled when there was a lot going on in the back of my mind, and I’m kind of getting to the point where I don’t want to do that anymore.”



On the music industry’s expectations - “For a long time, business, especially for music, has been about grabbing as many people as you can all at once. How do you cast the largest net to grab the most fish? There are so many people doing fishing in this way that we’re losing the quality. I don’t come into my studio going, ‘How can I write a hit?’ It’s probably more about, ‘How can I connect with someone?’”