Bon Jovi set for Encore Drive-In Nights concert next month

Bon Jovi have announced an Encore Drive-In Nights concert.

On May 22, the 'Bad Medicine' rockers will broadcast the never-before-scene gig at 300 drive-in venues across North America, Ireland, and select locations across the globe.

Walter Kinzie, CEO at Encore Drive-In Nights, said: "Bon Jovi is a global icon and we're so happy that the band will be launching our 2021 concert season!

"The pandemic has taught us that there are new avenues for live entertainment and this model is one of the safest and most innovative options for world-class, fun events for the whole family. There are millions of fans who don't usually attend live shows, whether it's because they live far away from the big touring arenas or because of the cost. Artists can now connect with these fans in a completely new way."

The series began last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with Metallica, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kane Brown entertaining fans at a safe distance to adhere to social distancing measures in place to help slow the spread of the virus.

Bon Jovi signing up for the drive-in concert series comes after frontman Jon Bon Jovi recently admitted he doesn't see himself doing 100-show tours any more.

The 59-year-old rocker admitted mammoth stadium runs are "not motivational" for him, but he still wants to play gigs in a "manner that's pleasurable".

He admitted: “I had a conversation about [playing in] Australia a year from now. As long as we do it in a manner that’s pleasurable, we want to do some dates. Because I just don’t see me doing 100-show tours any more. It’s not really motivational for me.”

The 'Livin' On A Prayer' hitmakers were due to head out on tour last summer but were forced to postpone the gigs owing to the global health crisis.