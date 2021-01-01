Rita Ora dating Taika Waititi

Rita Ora has secretly been dating Jojo Rabbit director and star Taika Waititi for over a month, according to reports.



The pop star fuelled the gossip by posting a snap of the pair embracing last week on social media, and now sources have claimed the stars' romance began Down Under in March when Ora arrived in Australia to film talent show The Voice.



"They’ve been a couple since early March but kept things low key," an insider told The Sun, adding: "However, all their friends know about the relationship. They’re really into each other."



At first, fans had no idea about the identity of the guy with his arms wrapped around Rita in the Instagram snap, with the singer writing: "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love," alongside a heart emoji, but now it's clear the mystery man is Taika.



The rumoured couple was spotted exiting a private jet with Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa, and Matt Damon in Sydney recently, following a trip to the Gold Coast. Taika is currently shooting Thor: Love and Thunder with the two Hollywood hunks.



Sources also spotted the new couple kissing during a meal at a low-key restaurant.



Rita, who split from French director Romain Gavras earlier this year, and Taika have yet to comment on the dating speculation.