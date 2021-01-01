Nick Carter's baby heads home after early 'complications'

Nick Carter's newborn baby is "home safe and sound" after experiencing "minor complications" following the child's birth last week.

The Backstreet Boys star and his wife, Lauren Kitt, announced the arrival of their third child on Thursday, but explained undisclosed health issues had prompted doctors to keep an eye on the baby at the hospital.

He shared an update with fans on Monday, revealing their little one has since been discharged and is at home with big sister Saoirse, 18 months, and brother Odin, five.

"Ok everyone, I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound. Baby is doing so much better," the I Want It That Way hitmaker posted on Twitter. "I'm going to share a little picture with you really soon. Thank you again for all your love."

Nick has yet to reveal the name or sex of the latest addition to his family.